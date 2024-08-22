Lost Lake Run and Cystic Fibrosis | Outdoor Explorer

The Annual Lost Lake Run is an iconic Alaska mountain race traversing the Lost Lake trail in the Kenai Mountains north of Seward. Started in 1992 to raise awareness of Cystic Fibrosis by Marsha Vincent, the original race had 55 participants and has grown to over 700 participants and many volunteers. The registration for the event fills in minutes. The event has raised over $2 million dollars for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, contributing to research that resulted in life saving medications. Host Paul Twardock interviews race director Pat Simpson and board member Sabrina Walker. They discuss their connections to the race, Cystic Fibrosis and the challenges and rewards of organizing a mountain running race on public lands.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS: Pat Simpson, Director, Lost Lake Run Sabrina Walker, Board Member, Lost Lake Run
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and help found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride.