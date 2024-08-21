Semi strikes pedestrian on Anchorage’s East Tudor Road

Chris Klint, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A police vehicles emergency lights flash blue and red. (Valerie Lake / Alaska Public Media)

Part of East Tudor Road in East Anchorage was closed for hours Wednesday morning, after police say a man who walked into the path of a semi truck was struck and severely injured.

According to a police statement, officers responded just before 5 a.m. to the collision on East Tudor near its intersection with McLean Place, just west of Baxter Road.

“The preliminary investigation indicates an adult male pedestrian entered the roadway in the path of a westbound semi (not in a crosswalk),” police said. “Once the collision occurred, the semi driver called police.”

Medics took the man to a local hospital, with what police believed were life-threatening injuries.

The collision snarled traffic in the area for hours, as closures continued westbound along East Tudor between Baxter and Defiance Street into the morning commute. Police said shortly after 8 a.m. that Baxter was closed in both directions near East Tudor.

Police spokeswoman Renee Oistad had no updates on the collision shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police said roads in the area reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

