Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Levi Gionet helps a voter cast his ballot for Alaska’s primary election at Anchorage School District on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Even with low turnout in Tuesday’s primary, some candidates are encouraged by the results. Plus, experts convene in Anchorage to help curb stigma about psychedelic therapies. And, grillmasters across Anchorage say community is the secret ingredient.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Victoria Petersen and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Jamie Diep in Homer

Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.