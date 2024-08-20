What the proposed Kroger/Albertsons merger could mean for Alaskans | Talk of Alaska

Shoppers come and go from Fred Meyer and Carrs stores that face each other across the Seward Highway in Midtown Anchorage on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. The parent companies of the competing businesses, Kroger and Albertsons, want to merge. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Company mergers are often touted as a way to create more efficiencies for the companies and savings for customers. Albertsons, the owner of Safeway and Carrs, wants to sell to Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer. The deal would affect multiple stores in Alaska. The companies say the merger will result in better prices for consumers. Do economists, public advocates and attorneys agree? We ask them on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Dr. Mike Jones – Assistant professor of applied economics, Institute for Social and Economic Research, University of Alaska Anchorage

Bruce Botelho – Former Alaska Attorney General, oversaw Carrs/Safeway merger in the 90s

Veri di Suvero – Executive Director, Alaska Public Interest Research Group

