Prosecutors find officer justified in deadly shooting of Anchorage woman during SWAT standoff

Anchorage police at an East 20th Avenue home on Thursday, June 20, 2024, a day after a standoff during which Lisa Fordyce-Blair was killed by police. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

An Anchorage police officer will not face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a woman in June.

Prosecutors with the state Office of Special Prosecutions determined that Sgt. John Butler was legally justified in shooting and killing 58-year-old Lisa Fordyce-Blair after a lengthy SWAT standoff at her home, according to an 18-page letter released Tuesday.

Fordyce-Blair is among four people killed by Anchorage police this year. The state has so far investigated three of the shootings and cleared all of the officers.

The state’s letter says at around 4:40 p.m. on June 19, officers were called to Fordyce-Blair’s home in Muldoon after a neighbor reported that she had yelled “racial epithets” at him and his son and threatened them with a rifle when they were mowing her lawn. The man told officers that he and his son had mowed her lawn for five years, and “this was not normal behavior from Ms. Fordyce-Blair,” according to the letter.

Officers arrived on scene shortly after, and for more than four hours, officers made announcements over a PA system to try to deescalate the situation, the letter says. At the same time, an APD negotiator attempted to contact Fordyce-Blair by phone, leaving several voice messages and sending multiple text messages to try to get her to surrender voluntarily.

The letter says that a SWAT team was called when Fordyce-Blair did not respond to the negotiator and the PA announcements. They began to fire “knock knock” rounds, described as non-lethal foam rounds designed to get somebody to exit a building, at the side of Fordyce-Blair’s home and used them to break her window to allow a drone to fly in and provide a video feed to the officers. The negotiator successfully contacted Fordyce-Blair on the phone after the rounds were fired, and spoke with her for roughly 45 minutes, according to the letter.

Fordyce-Blair fired two to three rounds at the drone, causing it to fall, though it continued to provide a video feed, the letter says. Officers also began deploying chemical agents into the house in order to drive her out of the house. The letter says that officers reported hearing shots being fired from inside the home. At around 9:39 p.m., the letter says that Fordyce-Blair opened her garage door. Officers say she did not comply with orders to drop her weapon.

In an interview noted in the letter, Sgt. Butler said he approached Fordyce-Blair as she was in the garage, and she started to raise a handgun towards him. Butler responded by shooting Fordyce-Blair in the head, killing her.

“Sgt. Butler was lawfully able to use deadly force against Ms. Fordyce-Blair because she had recently committed a felony assault against a person and the force used was necessary to stop her when she opened the garage door with a gun in her hand while appearing to scope out the location of officers,” the letter said.

The shooting was not captured on body cameras because the SWAT officers were not wearing them. Then-Anchorage Police Chief Bianca Cross said shortly after the shooting that SWAT team members were unable to get the cameras to fit on their gear. Police Chief Sean Case, appointed by Mayor Suzanne LaFrance in July, said that SWAT team members would be equipped with body cameras moving forward.

State prosecutors also deemed that officers were justified in the fatal shootings of Kristopher Handy in May and Tyler May in early June.

Anchorage police are still investigating the fatal Aug. 13 police shooting of 16-year-old Easter Leafa. Once that investigation wraps up, the shooting will be investigated by the state Office of Special Prosecutions, and then by a third-party at the order of the mayor.