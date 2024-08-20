It’s Peltola, Begich, Dahlstrom in U.S. House race

Mary Peltola, Nick Begich III and Nancy Dahlstrom are running for U.S. House in 2024. (Alaska Public Media)

Ballots counted so far show Democratic Congresswoman Mary Peltola leading in Alaska’s nonpartisan primary Tuesday, followed by Republican challenger Nick Begich III.

If the early results hold, their names will appear on the November ballot, along with Republican Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom and a fourth candidate, which is too close to call right now.

With about 60% of precincts counted, Peltola had nearly 50% of the vote, Begich 27% and Dahlstrom about 20%.

The finish order is not a surprise. Begich had pledged to drop out if he finished behind Dahlstrom. But show Dahlstrom made no similar pledge, so they are both likely to remain in the competition for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House.

The primary will prune the list of congressional candidates from a dozen to four. Beyond that, it serves as something of a statewide poll for the November election. But Democratic consultant Jim Lottsfeldt said its value as a poll is limited, because a very different electorate will turn out in November, when the presidency will be at stake.

“Maybe since we’re coming out of the Olympics, a better comparison is, it’s a 400-meter race, and this is the time split at 200 meters,” Lottsfeldt said. “And that’s interesting, but it doesn’t really tell you how the next 200 meters are going to go.”

The top-three congressional candidates are running million-dollar campaigns. Or, in the case of Peltola, a $7 million-campaign.

The fourth-place finisher could be John Wayne Howe, of the Alaska Independence Party, or Republican Gerald Heikes of Palmer, a frequent candidate who ran a low- or no-budget campaign. Heikes got a boost in name recognition in recent weeks thanks to $300,000 in negative advertising aimed at him. A pro-Peltola super PAC Lottsfeldt founded ran an ad urging voters to reject Heikes, billing him as “a conservative candidate on abortion.”

Lottsfeldt said going after an unknown candidate, and putting his name in bold next to more prominent Republicans, makes sense for his political action committee, called Vote Alaska before Party.

“It’s saying, ‘Look at the conservative candidates. They’re all terrible on abortion,’” Lottsfeldt said.

Republican strategist Matt Shuckerow suspects another motive behind the anti-Heikes ads.

“I think that’s an effort to propel him to advance to the general election,” he said. “Why would they do that? I think that they would like to … have one Democrat, Mary Peltola, run against three Republicans, so they will ultimately split the vote.”

Republicans could avoid splitting their votes in November by making use of ranked choice voting. But the voting method is deeply unpopular among conservatives and some voters refuse to do it.

Shuckerow said there’s not a lot at stake in this primary, since few races have more than four candidates, and the congressional contest has only three contenders with money to campaign on. But he thinks the primary will provide a rich trove of data for campaigns.

“It can tell you if you have a major issue that you haven’t seen, that you’re losing the confidence of votes of certain demographics, so that also is helpful,” he said. “The other thing is that the primary, in being viewed as a poll, it can show you areas where you’re weak, where you had low turnout, where you had folks in certain precincts that didn’t turn out that you needed to do better with. That’s also very important.”

The Division of Election will continue counting ballots until Aug. 30 and expects to certify the results Sept. 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.