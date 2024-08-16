Meet the chef making Alaska proud on PBS cooking show | INDIE ALASKA By James Oh, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage - August 16, 2024 Join us as we dive into the culinary journey of Alaska’s own Kim Sherry, a talented home cook who made waves on season three of The Great American Recipe (@PBSFood). Discover how Kim brought the unique flavors of Alaska to the national stage. From traditional Alaskan dishes to innovative creations, Kim’s time on the show was nothing short of inspiring. INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios. The videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these stories present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.Video and story by James Oh Music by Universal Production Music James Oh, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage