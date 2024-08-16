Irreverent local web series returns with new episodes | State of Art

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
A group of people pose around a desk while filming a show.
Matt Jardin and Megan Helenthal (front/center) work on an upcoming episode of their web series “Matt and Megan and Mike Don’t Give a F***.” (Matt Jardin)

The infrequent, locally produced web series “Matt and Megan and Mike don’t give a F***” is an irreverent, borderline nihilistic comedy with surreal elements that draws from the likes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Seinfeld.” Matt Jardin and Megan Hellenthal play highly self-absorbed versions of themselves involved in various, let’s just say, interesting situations.

Jardin and Hellenthal are the creative forces behind the series, but have a network of skilled friends to help with their increasingly polished production. Their next episode will premier at Williwaw on Saturday for Film Rant 2024.


Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

