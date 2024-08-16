Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 16, 2024

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Attendees hold hands during a moment of silence at the vigil on Friday, Aug 16, 2024. (Anisa Vietze/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage residents gather to remember a 16-year-old killed by police. Plus, Alaskans weigh in on the upcoming election. And, already strapped for child care, some Juneau providers had to scramble after a home daycare flooded.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Petersburg
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Liz Ruskin, Eric Stone and Matt Faubion in Eagle River
Anna Canny in Juneau
Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

a portrait of a man outside

