Fairbanks hotel worker used key to enter woman’s room and rape her, troopers say

An Alaska State Troopers SUV (Elyssa Loughlin/KYUK)



An employee of a Fairbanks hotel has been arrested, after Alaska State Troopers say he raped a guest last weekend.

According to a trooper report, La Quinta Inn employee Tristen Tinker, 21, was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with one first-degree count and two second-degree counts of sexual assault.

In a charging document against Tinker, prosecutors say that after he met the woman he knocked on the door of her room several times Saturday. When she refused to open the door, he allegedly used a master key to gain access and raped her.

According to the charging document, Tinker was on parole and living at a local halfway house, after the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported he admitted to stabbing his roommate two years ago.

The charges say troopers later contacted Tinker and he confirmed the woman’s account of what happened. He also said he “got caught up in the moment,” the charges say, and wanted to apologize.

Court records show Tinker made an initial court appearance in the case Wednesday. He remains in custody at the Fairbanks Correctional Center.