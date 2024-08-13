Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A woman holding a pole is near a fireball.
UAF professor Katey Walter Anthony and a research technician set fire to escaping methane gas trapped beneath a frozen pond near the UAF campus in an earlier study in February 2016. (Todd Paris / UAF Photo)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A widespread power outage in Southcentral renews calls for emergency preparedness. Plus, Fairbanks scientists find methane from thawing permafrost in a place they had not suspected. And, new Latin-American restaurants highlight Alaska’s growing Hispanic community.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Victoria Petersen and Anisa Vietze in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Robyne in Fairbanks
Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him attrockey@alaskapublic.orgor 907-550-8487. Read more about Timhere

