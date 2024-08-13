Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

UAF professor Katey Walter Anthony and a research technician set fire to escaping methane gas trapped beneath a frozen pond near the UAF campus in an earlier study in February 2016. (Todd Paris / UAF Photo)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A widespread power outage in Southcentral renews calls for emergency preparedness. Plus, Fairbanks scientists find methane from thawing permafrost in a place they had not suspected. And, new Latin-American restaurants highlight Alaska’s growing Hispanic community.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Victoria Petersen and Anisa Vietze in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Robyne in Fairbanks

Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan



This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.