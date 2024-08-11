2024 Anchorage Economic Development Luncheon | Addressing Alaskans

This episode of Addressing Alaskans features the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2024 Economic Development Luncheon. AEDC President and CEO, Jenna Wright, presents results of economic confidence surveys and updates on Anchorage’s job market. AEDC also discusses their economic proposal to invest in the city called “Choose Anchorage.” Presenters also include Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance, who gives an update on her first weeks in office, and keynote speaker, Andrew Busch, who discusses economic trends that could affect Alaska.

Anchorage Economic Development Corporation website

AEDC Research and Reports

