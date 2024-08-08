Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 8, 2024

A bridge over Chester Creek on Arctic Boulevard near Valley of the Moon Park, during a flood advisory for the creek on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Leigh Walden/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Consumer rights advocates question a huge grocery chain merger headed to court later this month. Plus, after record-breaking wetness last month, heavy rainfall causes flooding in Southcentral. And, near-90-degree temperatures bake the North Slope and set all-time highs.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Ava White in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.