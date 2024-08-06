Annual glacial outburst flooding affects Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley

Water fills the streets and floods houses in the Mendenhall Valley early morning on Tuesday, July 6, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Rich Ross)

Glacial outburst flooding in Juneau’s Mendenhall Lake and River peaked overnight Monday, with flood waters inundating some residential areas and cresting at record levels around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The Mendenhall River crested at 15.99 feet just past 3 a.m. and has started to fall, according to a National Weather Service update posted at 4 a.m. Tuesday. Water surpassed the level of last year’s flooding, 15.47 feet, at about 1 a.m.

A sunrise view of flooding on Juneau’s Long Run Drive in the Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Louis Coullard)

Expected flood impacts above 15 feet include “up to 2 feet of water covering Killewich Drive and water entering the backyards of houses along the south side of Marion Drive. Rivercourt Way, Lakeview Court, Center Court, Parkview Court, Turn Street and Northland Street could have up to 1.5 feet of water over the road. Up to 1 foot of water covering Riverside Drive at Tournure Street.” Homes were expected to begin experiencing flooding at 14.5 feet on Meander Way and View Drive.

The City and Borough of Juneau worked with Capital City Fire/Rescue and the Juneau Police Department to issue voluntary evacuation orders for neighborhoods that might take on water as flood waters continue to rise. The city strongly advised residents along the river to evacuate their homes if they live in one of the areas most likely to experience flooding, sending a text to residents just before 7 p.m. Monday.

According to Deputy City Manager Robert Barr, no people have been reported injured or missing, though crews did respond to several emergency calls during the course of the night. More than 20 people arrived at the city’s emergency shelter at Floyd Dryden Middle School by 3 a.m. Tuesday, with more than 30 people there as of 6 a.m.

“We have people showing up pretty wet, in their pajamas,” Barr said. “We definitely saw flooding this year in areas we didn’t see last year.”

That shelter will remain open through the afternoon Tuesday.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said on social media that she spoke with local authorities Tuesday about the damage.

This morning, I’ve been on the phone with the Juneau mayor, city manager, and US Coast Guard about the unprecedented glacial outburst flooding from the Mendenhall River. While water levels have crested and started to fall, and there have been no reports of injuries or missing… pic.twitter.com/iajISiCOEZ — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) August 6, 2024

The Juneau Assembly has announced a special Assembly meeting to take place at noon Tuesday, via Zoom. Members will discuss Resolution 3071: A Resolution of the City and Borough of Juneau Declaring a Local Emergency in Response to the August 2024 Glacier Outburst Flood and a Request for State and Federal Assistance.

Last year, emergency evacuations only applied to Marion Drive, though many other neighborhoods were affected by flooding. Officials say residents west of Riverside Drive should move important belongings to higher ground and be prepared to spend the night somewhere else.

Water levels rise in the Mendenhall River beneath Mendenhall Loop Bridge during Juneau’s annual glacial outburst flood on Monday, August 5, 2024. (Photo by Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

“It’s hard to make those calls, and make those decisions about where to recommend evacuations,” Barr said. “We really do also rely on the people in those neighborhoods to be paying attention and making their own decisions.”

The Mendenhall Campground was evacuated Sunday evening. Low-lying areas there have taken on water from Mendenhall Lake.

Alaska Electric Light and Power cut off power to the campground as a precaution, later cutting power to View Drive and several other streets affected by flooding. Any neighborhoods that lost power during last year’s flood should be prepared to lose it again.

Juneau Animal Rescue is offering emergency boarding for pets in need, as space allows. Those looking to drop off their pets can contact Animal Control and Protection at 907-789-6997 to learn more.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is asking residents to secure their heating oil tanks as part of their flood preparation. Oil drums and propane tanks were swept away during last year’s flood, which posed a pollution threat.

Homeowners should close fuel tank connections, elevate piping and anchor tanks to prevent them being carried away.

People are encouraged to limit vehicle traffic around the Mendenhall River to allow smooth evacuations and emergency response.

Some roads and trails have already been closed, including the Diamond Park Pedestrian Bridge, Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei (Brotherhood Bridge Trail), the Airport Emergency Vehicle Access Road and Airport Dike Trail and Skater’s Cabin Road.