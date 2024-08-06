Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Water fills the streets and floods houses in the Mendenhall Valley early morning on Tuesday, July 6, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Rich Ross)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Record-breaking glacial outburst flooding in Juneau prompts evacuations. Plus, the Alaska Permanent Fund is on course for a fiscal crisis. And, a Somali immigrant shares his story — and joy — as he becomes a U.S. citizen.

Casey Grove, Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Anisa Vietze in Anchorage
Anna Canny and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Andy Lusk in Unalaska

