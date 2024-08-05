Teen charged with homicide in dirt-bike collision with Big Lake pedestrian

An Alaska State Trooper truck at a Wasilla stoplight in September 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media file photo)

A teenager who struck and killed a woman while riding a dirt bike on a pedestrian path in Big Lake last month has been charged in her death.

Alaska State Troopers initially cited Brendan Clark, 19, in the July 8 collision that killed 79-year-old Nadara Williams. Clark had allegedly been riding the Yamaha bike at “a high rate of speed” when troopers said he struck Williams along Big Lake Road near South Casey Drive, in violation of a state ban on driving off-highway vehicles in areas intended for pedestrians.

Troopers said at the time that additional charges were possible, and on Wednesday a grand jury indicted Clark on one count of criminally negligent homicide.

Patty Sullivan, a spokeswoman with the state Department of Law, said Monday afternoon that further details on the case against Clark were not immediately available.

Court records showed Clark had been issued a summons to appear in court on the new charge. He is scheduled for an initial hearing on Aug. 15.