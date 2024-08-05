Back to School with ASD Superintendent Dr. Jharett Bryantt | Hometown, Alaska

Anchorage School District Superintendent Dr. Jharett Bryantt (pictured) joined Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron for a conversation about the upcoming school year. (Leigh Walden/AKPM)

School is back in session next week for many Alaskans and with the new school year comes new challenges and changes. On this Hometown, Alaska we hear about those, including new start times, larger middle schools and how snow days are decided. We also get to know Dr. Jharett Bryantt, who will be entering his third year as the superintendent for the Anchorage School District.

HOST: Dave Waldron



GUEST: Dr. Jharett Bryantt, Superintendent, Anchorage School District



LINKS:

Anchorage School District website

ASD calendars

ASD Family Support and Resources