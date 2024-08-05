Back to School with ASD Superintendent Dr. Jharett Bryantt | Hometown, Alaska

By
Dave Waldron
-
A man in a suit sits in a radio station.
Anchorage School District Superintendent Dr. Jharett Bryantt (pictured) joined Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron for a conversation about the upcoming school year. (Leigh Walden/AKPM)

School is back in session next week for many Alaskans and with the new school year comes new challenges and changes. On this Hometown, Alaska we hear about those, including new start times, larger middle schools and how snow days are decided. We also get to know Dr. Jharett Bryantt, who will be entering his third year as the superintendent for the Anchorage School District.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Dr. Jharett Bryantt, Superintendent, Anchorage School District

LINKS:
Anchorage School District website
ASD calendars
ASD Family Support and Resources

Faubion Waldron

Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.

Previous articleThe Alaska Supreme Court weighs citizens’ right to challenge state’s predator control program
Next articleJuneau glacial outburst flooding begins; Mendenhall Lake and River set to hit near-record levels

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR