Upcoming event to celebrate the past, present and future of Anchorage’s music scene | State of Art

Local musician and staple of the Anchorage scene since the early 2000s, Emma Hill has experienced the highs and lows of a tightknit community of performers, venues and artists. She says a musician’s perception of the local music environment can depend on the era they came up in. Venues come and go. Bands break up or leave the state. The scene is constantly evolving. That’s why on Saturday, August 10, at The Nave in Spenard, Hill is hosting “Eras of Anchorage: An art exhibit honoring the history of the ANC music scene.” Like the name implies, the event will celebrate all eras of music in Anchorage. There will be music memorabilia from days gone by, an open mic for players and storytellers and opportunities to reminisce with the old-guard or meet the fresh faces of the Anchorage music scene.

LINKS:

Eras of Anchorage: An art exhibit honoring the history of the ANC music scene

Emma Hill music

Rage City Vintage

Alaska Independent Musicians Initiative (AKIMI)