Paint Like Bob Ross with Nicholas Hankins – Oct. 29

Photo of Bob Ross provided by Bob Ross Inc.. Graphic designed by GBH.

Create your own masterpiece with step-by-step instruction from Nicholas Hankins, Bob Ross Certified Instructor and host of The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season. Whether you’re an experienced painter or picking up the brush for the first time, this is your chance to paint like the myth, the legend —Bob Ross!

Registration Includes:

Access to the Zoom Webinar

Instruction by Certified Bob Ross Instructor Nicholas Hankins

(1) Art kit which includes acrylic paint set, brushes, canvas, and palette paper

Tickets only available through September 10, so register today!

PRICE: $179

WHEN: Tuesday, October 29 @ 4 p.m. AKST

WHERE: Online via Zoom

TICKETS: Register online with a $179 donation while supplies last.

About Nicholas Hankins

Nicholas Hankins began painting along with Bob Ross on his local public TV station in 1993. He was just eleven years old when he got his first Bob Ross paint kit, saying he felt “an indelible excitement that day which has grown exponentially over the past three decades.” Nicholas is a Certified Bob Ross Instructor and host of the new how-to painting series The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season.

This event is presented by GBH with support from The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season, American Public Television, Create TV and Bob Ross Inc..