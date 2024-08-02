Optimism in the face of environmental threats | Talk of Alaska

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
Bill Streever smiles and looks into the distance while sailing a boat.
Biologist and author Bill Streever. Streever has spent several years traveling the world with his wife in their sailboat. (Photo courtesy Bill Streever)

When you look at the impact humans have on nature, it’s easy to be pessimistic. Major forces like climate change and human-caused extinction events paint a bleak picture of the future. But biologists and climate scientists say there’s still a lot that gives them hope. We discuss a book aimed at highlighting conservation success stories and encouraging optimism about the future, on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Lori Townsend

Lori Townsend is the chief editor, senior vice president of journalism and senior host for Alaska Public Media.

