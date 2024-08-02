Optimism in the face of environmental threats | Talk of Alaska

Biologist and author Bill Streever. Streever has spent several years traveling the world with his wife in their sailboat. (Photo courtesy Bill Streever)

When you look at the impact humans have on nature, it’s easy to be pessimistic. Major forces like climate change and human-caused extinction events paint a bleak picture of the future. But biologists and climate scientists say there’s still a lot that gives them hope. We discuss a book aimed at highlighting conservation success stories and encouraging optimism about the future, on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Bill Streever – Biologist, author of A Sea Full of Turtles

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.