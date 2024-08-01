Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 1, 2024

Emily Joyce, plays with her daughter Penelope at their home in Eagle River on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

New school start times have Anchorage families wondering where they’ll find care for young kids. Plus, cases of whooping cough are on the rise in Alaska. And, Seldovia hosts a summer concert series on the water.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove, Tim Rockey and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Juneau

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Jamie Diep in Seldovia

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.