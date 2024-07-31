Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case discusses the release of officers’ body camera footage in the May 13, 2024 shooting of Kristopher Handy during a Wednesday, July 31, 2024 news conference at Anchorage Police Department headquarters. (James Oh/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Some state lawmakers criticize Gov. Dunleavy’s veto of Alaska Reads Act funding. Plus, the state clears Anchorage police officers in a man’s fatal shooting. And, a webcam brings bears of the Tongass National Forest to the world.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.