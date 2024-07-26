Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 26, 2024

Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
a woman bends over with a fish in her hands, rinsing it off in the ocean
Martha Outwater Parker rinses off the fish her niece caught on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Leigh Walden/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Family of a missing woman believe she’s another victim of an already convicted killer. Plus, a devastating invasive plant is spreading in Southeast. And, dipnetters flock to the Kenai River to haul in some sockeye salmon.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Anisa Vietze in Kenai
Shelby Herbert and Olivia Schmidt in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

