Juneau police release names of officers involved in downtown shooting

Caution tape blocks off an area of downtown Juneau after police shot a man on July 15, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

The Juneau Police Department has released the names of four officers involved in last week’s deadly shooting downtown.

A standoff between law enforcement and Steven Kissack, an unhoused man, on Front Street on July 15 ended when Kissack made a sudden movement and officers shot him. Police say he was lunging at an officer while holding a knife.

Kissack was later pronounced dead at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

According to a release, Sergeant Chris Gifford is the only JPD officer who shot at Kissack. Officers Terry Allen, Lee Phelps and Tim Kissner were also present.

Gifford is a 23-year veteran with JPD. Allen has also been with the department 23 years, Phelps 15 years and Kissner 2.5 years. The department’s Public Safety Manager Erann Kalwara said all of the officers are back on duty after being placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

Alaska State Troopers released the name of Alaska Wildlife Trooper Sergeant Branden Forst last week. He also fired his weapon during the incident.

According to JPD, a Juneau officer first approached Kissack shortly after 1 p.m. as he was sitting in a doorway on Front Street. The officer was there to talk about an assault that allegedly took place the day before when Kissack punched someone on South Franklin Street and then left the area. Police say Kissack was holding a knife when the officer started speaking to him, and refused to drop the weapon when ordered to and walked toward the officer, who then called for backup.

Memorials popped up downtown the day after Steven Kissack was shot by law enforcement. July 16, 2024. (Photo by Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO).

“The officer told Kissack that he was under arrest and repeatedly told Kissack to put the knife down,” the release says. “Kissack responded by saying he would die first and that he would kill the officer.”

Three more Juneau police officers arrived, as well as the Alaska Wildlife Trooper. The release says officers continued trying to convince Kissack to drop his weapon, but he continued to threaten them and walk toward. After hitting Kissack with “less lethal munitions,” he continued walking toward them. That’s when police say he lunged and two officers opened fire.

Kissack had lived outside in Juneau for several years. He was relatively well-known downtown thanks to his canine companion, Juno. He had also had previous interactions with the police.

Community members protested Kissack’s death over the weekend, saying officers should have better handled the situation to avoid shooting him. Multiple bystander videos from the extremely public incident show various angles of what happened, often from a distance or inside a building or car. Police body camera footage has not been released.

The shooting is being investigated by the Alaska Bureau of Investigations to determine if lethal force was necessary. The Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions will then independently review the findings.