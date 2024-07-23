Former Permanent Fund CEO files to run for Juneau mayor

Then-Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation CEO Angela Rodell gives a presentation to legislators in 2018. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Former Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation CEO Angela Rodell is running for Juneau mayor.

Monday at 4:30 p.m. was the deadline to get on the ballot for Juneau’s Oct. 1 municipal election. Rodell is running against current Mayor Beth Weldon.

Rodell filed her paperwork with the Juneau Clerk’s office around 3 p.m. She said her leadership experience and background in finance can help Juneau overcome economic challenges.

“It feels like we have a lot of big issues right now, and taxes have continued to increase, the valuations — they’re just up and up and up,” she said.

Rodell has lived in Juneau for over a decade. She led the Permanent Fund Corporation from 2015 to 2021, when the fund’s board of trustees voted to remove her from the role.

She also served on the Juneau Airport Board for six years and was previously a revenue commissioner for the state. She’s currently the chair of Launch Alaska, a nonprofit tech company based in Anchorage.

“It was time to get off the bench, as they say, and get back. And I just really want to help move this community forward,” she said.

Weldon is in her second term as Juneau’s mayor. She’s a retired division chief with Capital City Fire/Rescue and owns Glacier Auto Parts.

Aside from the mayor’s race, two other Juneau Assembly seats and three school board seats are on the ballot. All seats are for three-year terms. Five candidates had filed to run in District 2 as of Monday afternoon, and at least one had filed in District 1. Candidates must live in the district they’re running to represent.

In District 1, former Alaska Office of Budget Management Director Neil Steininger and Connor Ulmer were listed as candidates as of 5 p.m. Monday. In District 2, Emily Mesch, Nathaniel “Nano” Brooks, Maureen Hall, Dorene Lorenz and Mary Marks had all been certified.

At least four people filed to run for school board. Current board members Elizabeth “Ebett” Siddon and Will Muldoon filed to run again. Jenny Thomas, Amber Frommherz, Michelle Stuart Morgan and Jeff Redmond also filed to run.

More last-minute candidates may be added as the clerk’s office works to certify them on the city website. Candidates have until Friday to withdraw their names if they no longer wish to run.

Write-in candidates have until Sept. 24 to file their candidacy with the clerk’s office. They won’t appear on the ballot, but they will show up on the city’s online candidate list.