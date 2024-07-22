King Cove man charged with killing parents in Anchorage house fire

James and Kathryn Gould are buried in King Cove Cemetery. (Courtesy Amy Carlough)

A man from King Cove is now charged with arson and murder in his parents’ deaths earlier this year following an Anchorage house fire.

Joshua Gould, 46, is facing more than half a dozen charges filed Wednesday, including two counts of first-degree murder and a count of arson in the deaths of James and Kathryn Gould.

Anchorage firefighters and police had initially suspected arson in the Feb. 1 blaze on Young Street. Medics found Gould’s parents injured and took them to a local hospital, where they later died. According to family members, their death certificates say they died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

Gould’s parents were longtime residents of King Cove, an Aleutian fishing community, and lived part-time in Anchorage.

Gould has a history of violent offenses, and was put on probation for domestic assault in April.