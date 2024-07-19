Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 19, 2024

Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case speaks to Assembly members on July 19, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska institutions face disruptions caused by a chaotic software update. Plus, arguments in a lawsuit over the Southeast Alaska king salmon troll fishery open in California. And, a group in Sitka starts construction on supportive housing for homeless residents.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Meg Duff in Dillingham

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Ben Townsend in Nome

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

Meredith Redick in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.