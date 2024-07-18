Alaska Made: Revel Treks and Tours | Outdoor Explorer

Alaskan’s adventurous nature can lead down many paths. For some, starting their own business in the outdoors is one. The risks and rewards of traveling through the mountains, rivers, and oceans are similar to being an entrepreneur: exploring new terrain with uncertain outcomes and potentially high benefits. This Outdoor Explorer is part of an informal series featuring Alaskans that started their own business. This episode features Kierre Childers with Revel Treks and Tours based in Palmer, Alaska. Kierre shares her story of becoming a small business owner leading hiking and backpacking trips in Southcentral Alaska.
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and help found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride.