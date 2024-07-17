Juneau police seek assault suspect as missing person

A Juneau police vehicle in downtown Juneau in June 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

A Juneau man suspected of committing an assault back in January is now considered a missing person.

Corey B. Coleman, 55, was listed on the Juneau Police Department’s missing persons page in early July.

According to Deputy Chief of Police Krag Campbell, police continue to seek any information about Coleman’s whereabouts, and the other open cases listed on their website too.

“It provides some information out there for community members to keep it relevant. Because some of the people that are missing, we’d love to get information about them,” he said.

Police say Coleman is the suspect in an assault that left an elderly man with a gunshot wound in an area near Sunshine Cove. He was last seen on Jan. 10, walking on a trail toward Berner’s Bay cabin.

The missing person’s page on JPD’s website is relatively new — it was launched in 2022. It’s dedicated to highlighting recent and longtime missing persons cases in Juneau.

On his missing person’s page, Coleman is described as a white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and slender. He has light brown hair and green eyes. He is also reportedly missing his left ring finger, due to an injury suffered during the assault.

Campbell said Coleman wasn’t dressed in warm clothing and it was below freezing when he was last seen.

“People wouldn’t normally be able to be outside in those conditions for very long. And if he is deceased, then we want that case to be out there, so if he’s ever found or his remains are found, we can find that and tie it back to that person in that area,” he said.

Campbell encourages anyone with information on this case or other missing persons cases to call JPD dispatch at 907-586-0600 or submit an anonymous tip through Juneau Crimeline.