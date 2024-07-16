PBS KIDS Double Feature: Molly and the Great One and Alma Goes to Puerto Rico – Jul. 28

Join Alaska Public Media at the Beartooth Theatre on July 28 at 1 p.m., for a free double feature screening of PBS KIDS films Molly of Denali: Molly and the Great One, and Alma’s Way: Alma Goes to Puerto Rico. Molly of Denali, an Alaskan favorite, and Alma’s Way, a newer addition to the PBS KIDS lineup, are both fun and appropriate for kids of all ages.

PRICE: FREE, first come, first served, five tickets max per family.

WHEN: Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Beartooth Theatrepub – 1230 W. 27th Ave. (Anchorage)

TICKETS: Available now at the Beartooth box office only.

Adding to the excitement, Molly herself will make a special appearance for photo opportunities, allowing young fans to meet one of their favorite characters in person. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy quality family entertainment and create lasting memories. Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable event filled with fun, laughter, and cultural exploration!

Get your tickets today! Questions? Contact the Membership department at membership@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8400.

ABOUT THE FEATURES

Alma’s Way centers on 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family among a diverse group of close-knit friends and community members. Grounded in a social and emotional curriculum, the series gives children the tools to find their own answers, express what they think and feel, and recognize and respect the unique perspectives of others. Run Time: 46 min.

Molly of Denali is a Peabody Award-winning series that follows the adventures of curious and resourceful 10-year-old Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native girl who lives in the fictional village of Qyah, Alaska. Molly of Denali is the first nationally distributed children’s series to feature a Native American and Alaska Native lead character. Over 60 Indigenous writers, advisors, producers, voice-over actors and musicians are involved across the productions, which are designed to help kids develop informational text skills. Run Time: 51 min.