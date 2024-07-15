Downtown Juneau apartment building evacuated following landslide

A landslide on Gastineau Avenue in Juneau, Alaska on Sunday, July 14, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

A landslide on Gastineau Avenue late Sunday morning displaced at least seven people in the Strasbaugh Apartments building.

According to Tom Mattice, the city’s Emergency Programs Manager, no injuries or major damage to the building has been reported, but city officials recommended residents evacuate as a precaution.

Heavy rain triggered the slide, which brought down some trees, large debris and mud onto the road. Mattice said two more slides have also occurred in downtown Juneau as of Sunday afternoon, and more are likely as the rain continues.

“We could definitely see more events over the next couple of days,” he said. “People who live in the affected areas should be thinking about their safety, and if they choose to self evacuate or spend the night at a friend’s house, it’s never a bad idea.”

The National Weather Service Juneau has issued a flood watch through Monday evening, and significant rainfall is expected through Tuesday.

Police block car traffic on Gastineau Avenue after a landslide in Juneau, Alaska on Sunday, July 14, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

“The bottom line is, is if you’re at the base of a big hill, you’re going to see a lot of water coming off that hill. And sooner or later, you may see mud with it,” Mattice said.

City Manager Katie Koester said the city is not evacuating any more people at the moment.

“This is the beginning of a three-day rain event, so it’s going to get wetter,” she said. “If people have somewhere else safe to stay for the night or a couple, might not be a bad idea. But that’s a personal decision right now.”

Gastineau Avenue was the site of another landslide that displaced residents and heavily damaged a home in September 2022.

According to Deputy City Manager Robert Barr, evacuations for residents of the Strasbaugh Apartments have been voluntary so far per recommendations from the city. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.