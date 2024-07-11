Applications open for Norton Sound and Kuskokwim, Yukon River salmon disaster relief

A fishing net (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Subsistence fishers on the Kuskokwim and Yukon rivers and in Norton Sound can now apply for federal salmon disaster relief from the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

For the Kuskokwim River and Norton Sound, relief funds are available for the 2020 salmon season. On the Yukon River, relief is available for both the 2020 and 2021 salmon seasons. The deadline to apply is Sept. 28, 2024.

All Alaskan households participating in the subsistence fisheries – which includes harvesting, sharing, or using salmon – can apply, regardless of address. However, households may only qualify for disaster funds in one of the eligible areas. Individuals may submit a single application on behalf of their entire household.

To apply, at least one household member must have participated in salmon subsistence fishing in at least two of the four years preceding the disaster relief (2016 to 2019) in one of the eligible areas.

Following the Sept. 28 filing deadline, there will be a two-week review period to address incomplete or incorrect applications. Eligible applicants can expect payments to be distributed by the end of 2024.

Click here to apply. For application questions, contact the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission at AKFishDisaster@psmfc.org or call 888-517-7262.