Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 11, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A group of people cut a ribbon.
Steve Cleary, executive director for Alaska Trails, holds a giant pair of scissors for the ribbon cutting of Russian Jack Park’s new single track bike trails in Anchorage on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

King Cove residents contemplate an uncertain future after the town’s fish processing plant shuts down. Plus, Kuskokwim River groups say trawlers are damaging their fisheries and call on federal officials to take action. And, mountain bikers enjoy the opening of new singletrack trails in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him attrockey@alaskapublic.orgor 907-550-8487. Read more about Timhere

