Screening for, preventing, and treating colorectal cancer | Line One: Your Health Connection

The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium’s Anchorage headquarters on June 30, 2021. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the US, but it’s even more prevalent in Alaska, where Alaska Native people see some of the highest rates in the world. What are the risk factors for developing colon cancer, and can it be prevented? On this Line One, host Dr. Justin Clark and his guests discuss resources for colon cancer screening, and hear one person’s journey through a colorectal cancer diagnosis.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Dr. Diana Redwood – Senior epidemiologist and program director for colorectal cancer screening, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

Senior epidemiologist and program director for colorectal cancer screening, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Jim Coe – Stage 4 colorectal cancer survivor and creative director at MSI Communications

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 8 p.m. AKDT

