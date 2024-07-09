Mental Health Resource Fair – Sept. 21

Alaska Public Media is hosting its third annual Mental Health Resource Fair at the Spenard Community Recreation Center (2020 W 48th Ave. in Anchorage) on Saturday, September 21, from 12 to 4 p.m. The fair is free and family-friendly, with complimentary food and kids activities. This year local organizations will offer information and resources related to wellness and mental health.

Come by to:

Meet representatives from a variety of community resources

Talk to local behavioral health and substance use treatment providers

Learn about mental wellbeing

Open to all – whether you need help or want to know how to support those who do. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook for more information about the event!

For questions, email mentalhealthfair@alaskapublic.org.

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Saturday, September 21 @ 12 – 4 p.m. AKST

WHERE: Spenard Community Recreation Center (2020 W 48th Ave. in Anchorage)

TRANSPORTATION: There is free parking on-site. Need a ride? People Mover routes 10, 40, and 85 will get you there!

Support made possible in part by Alaska Mental Health Trust.