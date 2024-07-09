Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Joshua Kindred is a nominee for U.S. District Court in Alaska. Image from Senate Judiciary Committee video.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska U.S. Senators condemn resigned Judge Joshua Kindred’s behavior. Plus, an Anchorage jobs report says employers are looking for more skilled trade workers. And, a program in Kotzebue teaches people how to find and identify edible plants around them.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint, Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage

Meg Duff in Dillingham

Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Meredith Redick in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.