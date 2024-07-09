Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska U.S. Senators condemn resigned Judge Joshua Kindred’s behavior. Plus, an Anchorage jobs report says employers are looking for more skilled trade workers. And, a program in Kotzebue teaches people how to find and identify edible plants around them.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint, Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage
Meg Duff in Dillingham
Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Meredith Redick in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.