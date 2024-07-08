Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 8, 2024

Evidence markers on the ground within a police cordon. (Chris Klint/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The ACLU says the corrections department is restricting inmates’ access to private conversations with attorneys. Plus, the state’s largest newspaper will reduce its printing schedule to two days a week. And, archaeologists find ancient bones from dogs and fish at a site near Delta Junction.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai

Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.