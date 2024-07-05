Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 5, 2024

Jeremy Viray hits a freeze mid dance at FlowZone Dance Studio in Anchorage on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision will likely have major impacts for Alaska. Plus, Southeast tribes argue they deserve a say when Canadian mines impact Alaska’s fisheries. Plus, an Anchorage break dancer hopes the Olympics will boost its popularity in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh, Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Anna Canny in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.