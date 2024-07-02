What’s causing that lower back pain? | Line One

Lower back pain is an issue that affects most people at some point in their life. It can range from a minor irritation to something completely debilitating, and even the smallest level of pain can have a huge impact on your quality of life. But the causes can be wide-ranging, as are the treatments. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton is joined by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ian Elliot to discuss the causes and treatments for lower back pain.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Dr. Ian Elliot – Orthopedic Physicians of Alaska
RESOURCES:
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 8 p.m. AKDT
