How to heal your soil on an island covered in volcanic ash | INDIE ALASKA

Marion Owen first observed the many benefits of gardening by watching her mom as a child. Today, Marion lives in Kodiak, Alaska where she is learning how to repair the island’s dense, ashy soil through the power of compost to grow the garden paradise of her dreams.

