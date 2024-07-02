How to heal your soil on an island covered in volcanic ash | INDIE ALASKA

Valerie Lake and Matthew Faubion, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Marion Owen first observed the many benefits of gardening by watching her mom as a child. Today, Marion lives in Kodiak, Alaska where she is learning how to repair the island’s dense, ashy soil through the power of compost to grow the garden paradise of her dreams.

Indie Alaska is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios, part of PBS. 

Production support for this episode was provided by the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.  

Valerie Lake
Matt Faubion
Eric Keto

Originally from the Central Coast of California, Valerie joined Alaska Public Media in July 2017. She creates original video content for the station's TV and digital platforms while also overseeing the Production Department. Before moving to Alaska, Valerie worked as an ENG Editor at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. She also served in the U.S. Air Force as a TV and Radio Broadcast Journalist where she traveled around Europe, Africa, The Baltics, Australia, and the Southern United States reporting on military events, exercises, and missions. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, backcountry skiing, backpacking, yoga, and traveling.

Matt Faubion is a multimedia journalist at Alaska Public Media. Reach him atmfaubion@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Matthere.

