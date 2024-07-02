Freedom, Democracy and the Fourth of July | Talk of Alaska

Boaters anchor in Juneau’s harbor to watch its Fourth of July fireworks. (Heather Bryant/KTOO)

The Fourth of July often brings thoughts of festive celebrations like parades, picnics and fireworks, but what does honoring the nation’s independence mean? What are our rights, but also our responsibilities to a healthy democracy? How do you reflect on what freedom means, and what’s the best way for us all to move forward as a united nation? We discuss historical and philosophical context on our democracy and what freedom requires of us all on this next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Dr. Terry Kelly – Associate Professor & Chair of Philosophy, University of Alaska Anchorage

– Associate Professor & Chair of Philosophy, University of Alaska Anchorage Sam Woolsey – Social Studies Teacher, Bettye Davis East High School

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.