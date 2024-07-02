Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A state Supreme Court ruling is likely not the end of the line for litigation on home school allotments. Plus, Denali Park remains closed, despite progress on a fire near its entrance. And, a grocery store employee in Kenai celebrates 50 years on the job.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.