Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 28, 2024

The state’s industrial development agency pushes back after President Biden blocks the Ambler Road. Plus, the federal food stamp program fines Alaska millions of dollars for payment errors. And, Anchorage’s outgoing budget director sounds the alarm on the city’s accounting issues.

Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue