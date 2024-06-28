Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 28, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The state’s industrial development agency pushes back after President Biden blocks the Ambler Road. Plus, the federal food stamp program fines Alaska millions of dollars for payment errors. And, Anchorage’s outgoing budget director sounds the alarm on the city’s accounting issues.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue