Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 28, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
bicycles and tents stand in a field near a road overpass
A cluster of bicycles and tents sit in an encampment near the 15th Avenue fishing reel bridge on June 28, 2024. Julie Greene-Graham, affiliated with the nearby Central Lutheran Church, said the campers and church are trying to be good neighbors to each other. (Jeremy Hsieh/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state’s industrial development agency pushes back after President Biden blocks the Ambler Road. Plus, the federal food stamp program fines Alaska millions of dollars for payment errors. And, Anchorage’s outgoing budget director sounds the alarm on the city’s accounting issues.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

