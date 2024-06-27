Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 27, 2024

The debate over correspondence school allotments paid to private schools lands in the state Supreme Court. Plus, some Interior residents are told to evacuate their homes due to wildfire danger.

Two bowpicker fishing vessels, and the MV Aurora pass by the Cordova harbor” (Corinne Smith)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The debate over correspondence school allotments paid to private schools lands in the state Supreme Court. Plus, some Interior residents are told to evacuate their homes due to wildfire danger. And, an artist’s photos from a now uninhabited Bering Sea island reemerge after 70 years.

Reports tonight from:

Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Corinne Smith in Cordova

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.