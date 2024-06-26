Effort to repeal Juneau’s by-mail election ordinance fails to get enough signatures

Petitioners gathering signatures to repeal Juneau’s local by-mail voting method collect signatures near Costco on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

An effort to repeal an ordinance that made by-mail voting the default in Juneau has failed to gather enough signatures to get on the local ballot.

The group of residents behind the repeal needed to get nearly 2,400 signatures to put the question to voters this October. During the initial 30-day signature gathering period, they gathered less than 1,000.

The group tried to make up the shortfall during an additional 10-day collection period, setting up tables around Juneau with signs and information about their cause. Multiple petitioners declined to be interviewed by KTOO.

They still fell hundreds of signatures short.

According to documents submitted to the city clerk’s office, the repeal effort took aim at an ordinance the Assembly adopted last year making by-mail voting the default for local elections.

Only five residents spoke against the idea at the meeting when the ordinance passed. They cited voter fraud and questioned whether it would actually improve voter turnout. Widespread voter fraud has been widely debunked by national experts.

By-mail voting has been used by the City and Borough of Juneau for the past four elections, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person voting is still available at city vote centers.

Even if the ordinance had been repealed, the Assembly still could have directed the city to conduct a by-mail election.

Ballots will be mailed to registered voters starting on Sept. 12 and must be postmarked or returned by Oct. 1.