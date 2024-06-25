Celebrating World Refugee Day in Alaska | Talk of Alaska

Attendees of the Refugee Assistance & Immigration Services (RAIS) art show held Feb. 3, 2017. (Photo: RAIS)

Refugees seeking safety from conflicts and international problems have been coming to Alaska for decades, but in recent years, the number of people resettling in the state has jumped significantly, bringing families and individuals to new communities all across Alaska. What is the refugee experience like here, and how can local communities best prepare for and welcome those who have been displaced from their home countries? We discuss welcoming new neighbors, and celebrating World Refugee Day on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Issa Spatrisano – Alaska State Refugee Coordinator, Catholic Social Services

– Alaska State Refugee Coordinator, Catholic Social Services Mahdi Akal – Somalian Refugee and Alaska Delegate to Refugee Congress

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.