Anchorage driver killed in collision with water truck, police say

Anchorage police say a woman died Monday afternoon after a commercial water truck crossed the center line and collided with her car.

The crash happened around noon on the 2800 block of Commercial Drive in Mountain View, according to a statement from police.

Police say the truck was traveling westbound when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound sedan. The woman driving the sedan was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained at the site and has been cooperative with the investigation, police say.

Police have not yet identified the woman killed.

According to the statement, police are still investigating the crash, including what caused the truck driver to cross the center line. They’re asking anyone who witnessed the crash, but have not yet spoken to police, to call them at 3-1-1 or 907-786-8900.