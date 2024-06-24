Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 24, 2024

Anchorage Police chief-designee Bianca Cross speaks at a press conference on June 24, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Proponents of ranked-choice voting defend the measure in court. Plus, lightning and hot temperatures increase wildfire activity across the state. And, baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is honored with a statue in Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.