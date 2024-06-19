Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Kittens cuddle together at Juneau Animal Rescue on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans’ fishy diet means higher standards for wastewater from the EPA. Plus, two men are presumed dead after their plane crashed into a lake on the Kenai Peninsula yesterday. And, the animal shelter in Juneau is overrun with sick kittens.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Ben Townsend in Nome

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Kavitha George, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.