Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 19, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
cats
Kittens cuddle together at Juneau Animal Rescue on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans’ fishy diet means higher standards for wastewater from the EPA. Plus, two men are presumed dead after their plane crashed into a lake on the Kenai Peninsula yesterday. And, the animal shelter in Juneau is overrun with sick kittens.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Ben Townsend in Nome
Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Kavitha George, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

