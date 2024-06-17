Meet the local cook competing in ‘The Great American Recipe’ on PBS | Hometown, Alaska

Anchorage resident Kim Sherry recently sat down with Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron to talk about what it was like to be a contestant on “The Great American Recipe.” (James Oh/Alaska Public Media)

On Monday PBS will debut its brand new season of “The Great American Recipe.” The show features eight home cooks from around the country competing with their best recipes. For the first time in three seasons, the show will feature an Alaskan chef. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron sits down with Anchorage resident Kim Sherry who talks about how a home cook gets discovered, what it was like to cook on national television and serving as a culinary ambassador for our state.

HOST: Dave Waldron



GUEST: Kim Sherry, contestant on “The Great American Recipe”



LINKS:

PBS “The Great American Recipe”

Kim Sherry Instagram