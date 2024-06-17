Meet the local cook competing in ‘The Great American Recipe’ on PBS | Hometown, Alaska

On Monday PBS will debut its brand new season of “The Great American Recipe.” The show features eight home cooks from around the country competing with their best recipes. For the first time in three seasons, the show will feature an Alaskan chef. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron sits down with Anchorage resident Kim Sherry who talks about how a home cook gets discovered, what it was like to cook on national television and serving as a culinary ambassador for our state.
HOST: Dave Waldron
GUEST: Kim Sherry, contestant on “The Great American Recipe”
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.